Gardaí investigate assault incident in Shannon

Gardaí in Shannon are investigating an assault incident which was in the Bóthar Mór area of Shannon last Saturday 26th October.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning at approximately 3am. A lone male was walking home from a night out and was set upon by a group of males who assaulted him.

Gardai are appealing to the public for their assistance regarding this and are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area during the early hours of Saturday morning.

- Advertisement -

If anyone has any information, if they have dash-cam footage that could assist Gardaí with their investigation, can they please contact Shannon Garda Station on 061-365900 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.