Gardaí investigate car thefts in the Ennis area

Ennis Gardaí are investigating three separate incidents of vehicle theft that occurred last weekend.

The first theft of a vehicle occurred in the multi-storey car-park at Dunnes Stores last Saturday, the 11th January. The owner parked the silver Toyota Aqua at midday and discovered at 9pm the vehicle had been stolen.

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating the theft of a second vehicle from the Lios Ard estate on the Tulla Road. This incident took place on Saturday, the 11th January between 11am and 2pm. The owner parked their vehicle, a red Toyota Corolla near their home and they later discovered the vehicle had been stolen.

Gardaí are also investigating the theft of a pink Toyota Vitz that was stolen from Wood Quay in the early hours of Sunday morning. The owner last observed their vehicle at 1.30am and discovered it stolen that afternoon. This vehicle was later located by Gardaí in Shannon. This vehicle is very distinctive and Ennis Gardaí are appealing to anyone that may have observed a person near the vehicle or driving the vehicle away from the scene or on the road between Ennis and Shannon.

If anyone has any information in relation to this theft, please contact your local Garda Station or Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.