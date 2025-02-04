Gardaí investigate Kilnamoa tool theft and seek assistance

Ennistymon Gardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance as they investigate a burglary that took place at Rushaun, Kilnamona on Monday, 27th January at 10.33am.

A number of items were taken during the burglary including the following;

1x Chainsaw, Make: STIHL Colour: Orange & White.

1x Standard 9inch Angle Grinder, Make: Hikok Colour: Green

1x 4inch Wet Angle Grinder, Make: Makita Colour Green & Blue

1x cordless circular saw, Make: Makita Colour Green & Blue

1X Cordless SDS Drill Make: Makita Colour: Green & Blue

2x Batteries Make Makita Colour Green & Blue

If you were in this area in Rushaun, Kilnamona last Monday, the 27th January and you observed a vehicle or persons acting suspiciously, please contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 7072180.