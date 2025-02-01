Gardaí make seizures in Ennistymon searches

Gardaí from Ennistymon station conducted a number of searches in the North Clare town yesterday under warrant as part of Operation Lexi .

The searches were carried out as part of a multi-agency operation involving members of An Garda Síochána, Revenue’s Customs Service and officers from the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “This successful operation led to the seizure of items used in illegal hunting; suspected cocaine (pending analysis) to a value of €2500 and furthermore, a substantial amount of cash.

- Advertisement -

During these searches, a number of suspected stolen power tools were seized and we are appealing for the Public to come forward if they recognise any of same. Please contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 7072180.”