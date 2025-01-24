Gardaí offer security advice following recent car thefts

Clare Gardaí are offering security advice to vehicle owners following several unauthorised takings in recent days.

Gardaí in Shannon are investigating the theft of an electric scooter from Smithstown last Tuesday, 14th January between 6pm and 9pm. The electric scooter, a black Dualtron Ultra 2, was locked whilst the owner was training and when they returned at 9pm the electric scooter was stolen.

Ennis Gardaí are investigating two separate incidents of vehicle theft that occurred over recent days.

The first theft of a vehicle occurred in the multi-storey car-park at Dunne’s Stores last Thursday, the 16th January. The owner parked a white Toyota Aqua at ten to four and discovered at 5.30pm the vehicle had been stolen.

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating the theft of a second vehicle from the carpark at Ennis Primary Care Health Centre on Station Road on Thursday, 16th January. The owner parked their vehicle, a blue Toyota Aqua and that evening they discovered the vehicle had been stolen. This vehicle left the scene and it is believed that it was driven in the direction of Limerick.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Shannon are investigating the theft of a blue Mazda Demio that was stolen from Brickhill East on Sunday evening, 19th January just after 4.30pm. Gardaí believe that a number of males were involved in the theft of this vehicle and may have travelled to the scene from Sixmilebridge in a silver vehicle.

Shannon Gardaí are appealing to anyone that may have observed this group of males in Sixmilebridge area on Sunday evening, the silver vehicle in the area of Brickhill East or may have observed the blue Mazda Demio being driven after 4.30pm on Sunday.

Clare’s Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Catriona Holohan has asked anyone with information in relation to these thefts, please contact your local Garda Station.

Sgt Holohan also offered the following advice…

Crime Prevention Advice – Vehicle Theft

Since 1998, immobilisers have been installed in all new vehicles for sale in the EU. Immobilisers work by restricting an essential component part of the engine unless the correct key is used to try and start the vehicle. They are very effective in reducing vehicle theft.

If you have a vehicle without an immobiliser, you should consider having one retro fitted. Many immobilisers now work in conjunction with an alarm. Therefore, if an attempt is made to steal your vehicle it should not start and the alarm should sound.

Security devices you can consider installing to protect your vehicle:

Steering wheel locks work by simply locking onto the steering wheel preventing the steering wheel from being turned. They also act as a visual deterrent as most are yellow in colour and are clearly visible from outside the vehicle.

External wheel lock or clamps can also be fitted onto the wheel of the vehicle along with handbrake locks, gear stick locks and pedal locks which often have an additional alarm function.

All these items act as a deterrent and can make your vehicle less attractive to a thief.

General vehicle safety advice:

Buyers should check the security features of their vehicles and make decisions relating to augmenting security

A visible steering wheel lock or chain should be considered

Lock doors and fully close windows. Don’t be tempted to leave the windows slightly open.

Fit an alarm

Fit an Immobiliser or use a physical lock

Install a tracker

Park under streetlights or in a secure carpark

Park where there is CCTV, when possible