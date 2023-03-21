Gardaí seek information on robbery at knife-point

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating an incident where a male with a knife demanded and took money form staff of shop in the town last Thursday.

Issuing an appeal for information, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks confirmed a robbery from a shop occurred at approximately 6.11pm on Thursday, 16th March on the Clare Road in Ennis.

“A lone male wearing a hoodie entered a business premises in Clare Road Mall, Clare Road. He was holding a knife and demanded money from the staff member. He got a sum of money and left on foot in the direction of Limerick Road.

This is a busy time of the evening on this road and we are appealing to anyone who saw this male or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.”