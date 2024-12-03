Gardaí seek witnesses after assaulted man hospitalised

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating a serious assault that took place yesterday, 2nd December on Clarehill in Clarecastle.

The injured party, who is in his early 30s, was walking at Clarehill at 8pm when he was approached by a male. The injured party was assaulted by a male and was subsequently taken to University Hospital Limerick with injuries that were not deemed to be life threatening.

There is no description of the alleged assailant.

Ennis Gardaí are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed this assault or has any information in relation to it, to please contact us at Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.