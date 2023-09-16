Man arrested after rifle and ammunition seized in Shannon

Gardaí are questioning a man after a rifle and ammunition were sized during a search operation in Shannon yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit, backed up by the Emergency Response Unit and Southern Region Dog Unit, conducted a search of a wooded area in Shannon yesterday afternoon.

A Colt M16 rifle, magazine and over 170 rounds of ammunition were seized by investigating Gardaí.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a Garda station in County Clare.

The firearm and ammunition are subject to analysis by the Ballistics Section of the Garda National Technical Bureau.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.