Men arrested on board cargo vessel due in court

Two men arrested on board a cargo vessel in the Shannon Estuary yesterday are due to appear in court in Co Kerry tomorrow.

The men, one in his 30s and the other aged in his 40s, have been held at Garda stations in Clare since their detention. They were arrested on suspicion of committing a criminal offence contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, facilitating/enhancing a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence.

They have both since been charged and are scheduled to appear before Tralee District Court on Monday, January 20th, 2025, at 10:30am.

The arrests were part of joint operation as mounted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue Customs Service.

Last Wednesday, officers from Revenue Customs Service, supported by Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau boarded and searched a cargo vessel at anchor in the Shannon Estuary.

A male aged 28 years was arrested on board the vessel, on suspicion of committing a criminal offence contrary to Section 72 Criminal Justice Act 2006, facilitating/enhancing a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence.

That man has been detained under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a Garda station in Co. Clare.

Four other males, aged 30, 31, 39 and 45, who were arrested on suspicion of committing a criminal offence contrary to Section 72 Criminal Justice Act 2006, facilitating/enhancing a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence at Meenogahane, Co. Kerry, on the 13th of January 2025.

A total of five individuals have already appeared before the District Court in relation to this investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.