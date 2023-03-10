Three arrested after South East Clare drugs seizure

Gardaí have arrested three men and seized €100,000 worth of suspected cocaine in County Clare last night.

At approximately 11:45pm, Gardaí from Ardnacrusha Garda Station conducted a search at a property in, Clonlara, County Clare which is part of the Limerick Garda Division.

During the course of this search, approximately €100,000 worth of suspected cocaine and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

- Advertisement -

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Three men, all aged in their 20s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Henry Street Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.