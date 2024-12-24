Two arrested after €1.3m of drugs seized at Shannon Airport

Two women have been arrested after drugs with an estimated value of almost €1.3m were detected and seized at Shannon Airport.

Revenue officers seized approximately 64 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1,280,000 as a result of risk profiling.

A spokesperson for Revenue’s Customs Service confirmed: “The cannabis was discovered concealed in vacuum packed parcels in the baggage of two female passengers who had disembarked a flight originating from the United States.

The women, aged in their 20s and 40s, are currently detained at a Garda station in the Southern Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí have arrested two women after Revenue officers seized suspected herbal cannabis (64 kg) with an estimated value of €1,280,000 at Shannon Airport today, Monday 23rd December 2024.

The women, aged in their 20s and 40s, are currently detained at a Garda station in the Southern Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.”