Two woman due in court after €1.3m drugs seizure

Update: The two women, aged in their 20s and 40s, arrested in connection with this investigation have been charged.

They are expected to appear before Limerick District Court at 7pm this evening, Tuesday 24th December 2024.

Monday: Two women have been arrested after drugs with an estimated value of almost €1.3m were detected and seized at Shannon Airport.

Revenue officers seized approximately 64 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1,280,000 as a result of risk profiling.

A spokesperson for Revenue’s Customs Service confirmed: “The cannabis was discovered concealed in vacuum packed parcels in the baggage of two female passengers who had disembarked a flight originating from the United States.

The women, aged in their 20s and 40s, are currently detained at a Garda station in the Southern Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

