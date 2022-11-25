CSGL Electrical named Clare Business of the Year

The final of Clare Business Excellence Awards, hosted by Ennis Chamber took place at glόr last night , Ennis-based CSGL Electrical Wholesalers, founded in 2011, were the big winners on the night, with a trio of awards.

CSGL won ‘Best Micro Business’ and ‘Business Supporting Community, and from there went on to scoop the overall award for ‘Clare Business of the Year’.

This was the 12th year Clare Business Excellence Awards took place and the independent judges said the standard was back to pre-Covid days, with excellent submissions and tight competition across all categories.

Clare County Council is the awards main sponsor and supporter. Leas Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Ann Norton congratulated the finalists and winners on the resilience they have shown to survive recent challenges including those brought about by Covid-19, and she wished them well as they face new challenges because of the war in Ukraine.

Commenting on the results, Ennis Chamber President Colin Ryan said, “This year’s Clare Business Awards Gala was a great night of celebration and optimism. The finalists represented the best qualities you find in Clare businesses; commitment, drive, an openness to new opportunities and a commitment to training.”

Winners on the night included, EI Electronics, Temple Gate Hotel, Caherconnell Stone Fort, Oar Restaurant, Eva’s Café, Seoidin, Torpey, Clare Drains Environmental, Shannon Springs Hotel, O’Connor’s Bakery, Cliffs of Moher Experience, Sweet N Green café and Cuimhneamh an Chláir.

Summing up what impressed most about the overall winner, CSGL Electrical Wholesalers, the judges said, “CSGL has a clearly defined growth strategy which embraces customer satisfaction at its core. The company has developed robust best practice systems and procedures to ensure a quality product and it is exceptionally well-managed.”

Commenting on her company’s win, Caroline O’Connor said, “Winning two individual awards was a fantastic achievement for CSGL, to then be announced as ‘Clare Business of the Year’ topped off an already successful and thrilling occasion for us. We work as a team and these three awards underpin the commitment from each member of our team. It is a group effort.”

List of Winners – Clare Business Excellence Awards 2022

BEST GREEN & SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES

Sponsored by Rengen Power

Winner: EI Electronics

BEST MICRO BUSINESS (employing ten people or less)

Sponsored by Clare Local Enterprise Office

Winner: CSGL Electrical Wholesaler

BEST SME (From 10 to 250 employees)

Sponsored by Cup Print

Winner: Torpey

CLARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES EXCELLENCE AWARD

Sponsored by Vitalograph

Winner: Clare Drains Environmental

BEST TOURISM EXPERIENCE IN CLARE

Sponsored by TUS

Winner: Caherconnell Stone Fort (Kilfenora)

BEST HOSPITALITY IN CLARE

Sponsored by Shannon Group

Winner: Temple Gate Hotel (Ennis)

BEST USE OF DIGITAL MARKETING/SOCIAL MEDIA

Sponsored by the Clare Echo

Winner: Cliffs of Moher

JUROR’S SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

Winner: O’Connor’s Bakery

CLARE RETAILER OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Ennis Chamber

Winner: Seoidin (Ennis)

CUSTOMER SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Sponsored by McKeogh Gallagher Ryan Accountants

Winner: Shannon Springs Hotel

BEST PLACE TO EAT (Bistro or Café)

Sponsored by AIB

Winner: Eva’s Café (Ennis)

BEST PLACE TO EAT (Restaurant)

Sponsored by AIB

Winner: OAR (Doolin)

BEST VOLUNTARY/COMMUNITY GROUP IN CLARE

Sponsored by St Francis Credit Union

Winner: Cuimhneamh an Chláir (Clare Memories)

BUSINESS SUPPORTING COMMUNITY

Sponsored by Essilor

Winner: CSGL Electrical Wholesalers

AGE-FRIENDLY BUSINESS

Sponsored by Clare County Council and Ennis Chamber

Winner: Sweet N Green Café

‘CLARE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR 2022’ (Overall Winner)

Sponsored by -Clare County Council

Winner: CSGL Electrical Wholesalers