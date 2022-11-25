CSGL Electrical named Clare Business of the Year

The final of Clare Business Excellence Awards, hosted by Ennis Chamber took place at glόr last night , Ennis-based CSGL Electrical Wholesalers, founded in 2011, were the big winners on the night, with a trio of awards.
CSGL won ‘Best Micro Business’ and ‘Business Supporting Community, and from there went on to scoop the overall award for ‘Clare Business of the Year’.
This was the 12th year Clare Business Excellence Awards took place and the independent judges said the standard was back to pre-Covid days, with excellent submissions and tight competition across all categories.
Clare County Council is the awards main sponsor and supporter. Leas Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Ann Norton congratulated the finalists and winners on the resilience they have shown to survive recent challenges including those brought about by Covid-19, and she wished them well as they face new challenges because of the war in Ukraine.
Commenting on the results, Ennis Chamber President Colin Ryan said, “This year’s Clare Business Awards Gala was a great night of celebration and optimism. The finalists represented the best qualities you find in Clare businesses; commitment, drive, an openness to new opportunities and a commitment to training.”
Winners on the night included, EI Electronics, Temple Gate Hotel, Caherconnell Stone Fort, Oar Restaurant, Eva’s Café, Seoidin, Torpey, Clare Drains Environmental, Shannon Springs Hotel, O’Connor’s Bakery, Cliffs of Moher Experience, Sweet N Green café and Cuimhneamh an Chláir.
Summing up what impressed most about the overall winner, CSGL Electrical Wholesalers, the judges said, “CSGL has a clearly defined growth strategy which embraces customer satisfaction at its core. The company has developed robust best practice systems and procedures to ensure a quality product and it is exceptionally well-managed.”
Commenting on her company’s win, Caroline O’Connor said, “Winning two individual awards was a fantastic achievement for CSGL, to then be announced as ‘Clare Business of the Year’ topped off an already successful and thrilling occasion for us. We work as a team and these three awards underpin the commitment from each member of our team. It is a group effort.”
List of Winners – Clare Business Excellence Awards 2022
BEST GREEN & SUSTAINABLE PRACTICES
Sponsored by Rengen Power
Winner: EI Electronics
BEST MICRO BUSINESS (employing ten people or less)
Sponsored by Clare Local Enterprise Office
Winner: CSGL Electrical Wholesaler
BEST SME (From 10 to 250 employees)
Sponsored by Cup Print
Winner: Torpey
CLARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES EXCELLENCE AWARD
Sponsored by Vitalograph
Winner: Clare Drains Environmental
BEST TOURISM EXPERIENCE IN CLARE
Sponsored by TUS
Winner: Caherconnell Stone Fort (Kilfenora)
BEST HOSPITALITY IN CLARE
Sponsored by Shannon Group
Winner: Temple Gate Hotel (Ennis)
BEST USE OF DIGITAL MARKETING/SOCIAL MEDIA
Sponsored by the Clare Echo
Winner: Cliffs of Moher
JUROR’S SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD
Winner: O’Connor’s Bakery
CLARE RETAILER OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Ennis Chamber
Winner: Seoidin (Ennis)
CUSTOMER SERVICE EXCELLENCE
Sponsored by McKeogh Gallagher Ryan Accountants
Winner: Shannon Springs Hotel
BEST PLACE TO EAT (Bistro or Café)
Sponsored by AIB
Winner: Eva’s Café (Ennis)
BEST PLACE TO EAT (Restaurant)
Sponsored by AIB
Winner: OAR (Doolin)
BEST VOLUNTARY/COMMUNITY GROUP IN CLARE
Sponsored by St Francis Credit Union
Winner: Cuimhneamh an Chláir (Clare Memories)
BUSINESS SUPPORTING COMMUNITY
Sponsored by Essilor
Winner: CSGL Electrical Wholesalers
AGE-FRIENDLY BUSINESS
Sponsored by Clare County Council and Ennis Chamber
Winner: Sweet N Green Café
‘CLARE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR 2022’ (Overall Winner)
Sponsored by -Clare County Council
Winner: CSGL Electrical Wholesalers