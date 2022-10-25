Dooley calls for streamlining of forestry licensing 

Fianna Fáil Senator for Clare Timmy Dooley has called for a streamlining of the forestry licensing process.

The Clare Senator said the forestry licensing process must be streamlined to allow forest farmers a one-stop shop when it comes to gaining licences and permissions for forestry.

- Advertisement -

Senator Dooley said, “Can we not accept that when somebody is given a licence to plant a wood with the ultimate goal of cutting it, that they don’t have to go back to gain permission to then fell that wood.

“There shouldn’t be a need to go back progressively to get further permissions to put a road in, to fell or to take the timber out. Having a whole system of licensing at every step of the forest farming life cycle is a waste of forest farmer’s time and money.

“We need a one-stop shop, one permission, get the licensing done and put it all in at the beginning. We have a huge opportunity in forestry in terms of protecting the climate and providing timber for future generations across Europe. A reformed licensing system would make the sector more attractive, more lucrative and help protect the climate.”