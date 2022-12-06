Drugs seized, man arrested at Lisdoonvarna house

Gardaí have made another drugs seizure under Operation Tara, a national initiative targeting drug trafficking networks.

On Wednesday, 30th November 2022 Gardaí from Ennistymon and Kilrush Garda Stations carried out a search under warrant of a house in Lisdoonvarna.

- Advertisement -

During the course of the search approximately €11,000 euros worth of suspected Cannabis Herb was located and seized. A male in his early 40’s was arrested and detained at Kilrush Garda Station. He was charged with simple possession and possession for sale or supply and brought in custody before Ennis District Court on the 1st December where he was released on his own bail to appear at a later date before the same court.

The suspected controlled substances have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

Operation Tara is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.