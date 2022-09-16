€50k of drugs seized at Shannon Airport

As part of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Harley, Revenue officers seized approximately 2.5kgs of herbal cannabis at Shannon Airport.

The illegal drugs, with an estimated value of €50,000, were discovered in a parcel that originated in the United States and were destined for an address in County Galway.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.