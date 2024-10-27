Applications open for Solicitors of the Future programme

Second-level schools in Clare are invited to apply for a place on the Law Society of Ireland’s Solicitors of the Future work experience programme for Transition Year (TY) students interested in learning about life as a solicitor in practice.

The popular week-long programme will take place at the Law Society in Dublin in February 2025.

President of the Law Society, Barry MacCarthy, said, “The Law Society is delighted to offer the Solicitors of the Future programme again this year. Solicitors of the Future bridges classroom learnings and real-world practice, giving a valuable insight into working in the legal sector, and a rewarding career as a solicitor.

- Advertisement -

“The programme also shows how the law can be relevant to the daily lives of participants and promotes awareness of legal processes, constitutional principles, and values which underpin the rule of law in Ireland. These are essential learnings for all students, even to those who pursue careers outside of the legal system.

Facilitated by Law Society staff, trainee solicitors, and experienced practitioners, the immersive programme features expert-led workshops, guest speakers, courtroom activities, a careers seminar and a mini mock trial.

“We hope that students stepping outside the classroom to join this year’s programme are inspired and will develop a passion for further legal learning,” said Mr MacCarthy.

Apply now

For the first time since 2019, Solicitors of the Future will be delivered in-person at the Law Society, Dublin 7. The programme is open to schools across the country and applications are welcomed from TY Coordinators, Guidance Counsellors and Principals.

Places on the programme are limited and are allocated to schools through a lottery system, with 20% of places allocated to DEIS schools.

Applications close on Wednesday 6 November 2024. Registration details are available on the Law Society website.