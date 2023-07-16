Calling Coláiste Muire Ennis class of ‘83 students

Did you do your leaving certificate in Coláiste Muire, Ennis in 1983?

If so, a reunion of students from the Class of ’83 is being organised for this September.

The 40th anniversary reunion event will take place in Ennis on the evening of Saturday September 16th and the organising committee is trying to contact as many as those who left Coláiste Muire in 1983.

If you graduated from Coláiste Muire Ennis in 1983, the committed like to attend, the committee would love to see you.

Contact Details

Mary Howard – maryhoward2009@gmail.com or 086 87 802 98

Meg Griffin – meggriffin@live.ie

Annmarie Crimmins – annmariecrimmins@gmail.com

Derval Glendon – dervalglendon1@gmail.com

Annette Duggan – annettemduggan@gmail.com or any of the organising committee.