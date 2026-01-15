Clare Schools in ESB Networks Weather Watch Programme 

ESB Networks has announced the expansion of its Weather Watch Schools Programme, which has seen strong uptake from schools in Clare.

ESBN Weather Watch is an innovative educational initiative for Junior Cycle and Transition Year Geography students linking weather patterns to renewable energy generation in an engaging and educational way.

The schools taking part in Clare include Ennis Community College and St Flannan’s College, Ennis. Each school receives a free in-class weather station to enable students to track real-time weather conditions and learn how these affect electricity generation and consumption, as well access to educational materials on the subject.

- Advertisement -

Evaluation from last year demonstrated clear educational impact and led to meaningful energy conversations at home:

73% of students showed improved awareness of energy use

Understanding of the link between weather and renewable generation rose by 50%

More than 75% could correctly identify peak demand times, up from 33% pre-Weather Watch

48% reported discussing electricity use at home within the previous month

This year’s programme introduces new modules focusing on Ireland’s wind farms. Using OS maps and aerial imagery, students explore how physical geography influences site selection and evaluate the social and environmental benefits of wind energy.

Lindsay Sharpe Customer & Strategy Manager at ESB Networks said: “We are pleased to expand the ESB Networks Weather Watch programme this year and to see the genuine enthusiasm from students and teachers in classrooms across the country. Research from participating students and teachers show that students are not only increasing their understanding of the link between energy use and renewable generation, but they are actively engaging on it and starting powerful conversations about energy use in their wider everyday life with family and peers.

This awareness shows how ESB Networks Weather Watch has developed from a classroom initiative into an important part of ESB Networks’ Networks for Net Zero strategy. We look forward to supporting this continued growth in everyday understanding of energy use and choices, so we can continue to shape a more sustainable future for all.”

The initiative encourages energy awareness conversations beyond the classroom, supporting ESB Networks’ “Is This a Good Time?” campaign to promote smarter electricity use. By linking theory to practice, students gain a clear understanding of how Ireland’s climate connects to its renewable future and can bring this back into their homes.

Weather Watch also now plays a role in driving the cultural shift needed to achieve Ireland’s Networks for Net Zero ambitions. By making energy literacy part of everyday learning, the programme empowers students to bring sustainability thinking beyond the classroom, influencing attitudes and behaviours across Irish homes.