Clare student shares story of ‘groundbreaking’ tertiary degrees

Clare students from the first cohort of tertiary degrees shared their experience with over 200 educators, guidance counsellors and policymakers at the first national convention run by the National Tertiary Office (NTO) in Dublin.

Tertiary degree courses are an additional route to third level education, which do not require applicants to provide Leaving Certificate points. Students begin their studies at a further education college, where the years studied are fee-free, before progressing directly to complete their degree and graduate from the partnered higher education college.

Bodhan Borzii, who is studying a tertiary degree in Mobile and Web Computing through Clare Limerick ETB and Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) shared his experiences of the tertiary degree pathway at the Convention, and presented examples of his work developed through the course.

There are over 350 tertiary degree students across the country, participating in 19 courses ranging from general and mental health nursing; social work; tourism and hospitality; information technology management and software development; public health and health promotion; applied health care, business; and mobile and web computing.

Dr. Fiona Maloney, Director of the NTO, said: “The driving force behind tertiary degrees is about creating access for students who might never have considered doing a degree. The whole programme is designed to break down barriers, be they financial, social or otherwise.

“Today, we’re hearing from students about what’s working and what’s still a challenge. These students are the pioneers of tertiary degrees and we’re listening to their unique and shared experiences to learn more and improve how the programme is delivered. Of the first cohort of students who enrolled in September 2023, 80% returned this September – that is significant when you consider that most of those students wouldn’t have entered third level education at all through the CAO route. But our goal is as close to 100% as possible.

We’re still developing new courses, we have the flexibility to change and improve, and we want to enable all students to access and complete their degree studies. Tertiary degrees are not a one-size-fits-all programme. Everyone’s voice is heard.”

For more information about tertiary degrees, visit www.nto.ie.