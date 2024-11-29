Clare students receive J&J WiSTEM2D scholarships

Five students from Clare were amongst 82 students from across seven Irish universities who have been awarded scholarships as part of Johnson & Johnson’s prestigious Women in STEM2D (WiSTEM2D) Undergraduate Awards at its national event held in Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick.

The Award recognises outstanding female students in STEM2D disciplines: Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design. 82 students from Trinity College Dublin, University of Limerick, University College Cork, University of Galway, Munster Technology University, Atlantic Technological University and Maynooth University have received awards as part of the programme. This marks a 33% increase in recipients compared to 2023, highlighting the programme’s growing impact and recognition of talented female students in STEM2D fields.

This is the ninth year of the annual awards programme in Ireland, highlighting Johnson & Johnson’s dedication to promoting female excellence in STEM. A day-long event, carefully structured to foster their growth and development was hosted by the Company at Thomond Park stadium. Attendees availed of workshops and breakout sessions, gaining essential skills and knowledge to prepare them for successful careers.

Research published by the Central Statistics Office in February 2024 positions Ireland as the EU leader in STEM graduate output, but with a notable gender distribution: 53.0 male STEM graduates per 1,000 persons, compared to 27.4 female graduates. This represents the largest gender differential among all EU member states, highlighting the continued importance of initiatives focused on STEM education participation.

The five Clare students selected to receive the award come from University of Galway, University of Limerick, and Munster Technological University.

University of Galway

Emer Finucane, Biomedical Science, Kilrush

Fiona Loughman, Civil Engineering, Burrin

University of Limerick

Aoife Marie Costelloe, Pharmaceutical and Industrial Chemical Science, Clare

Esther Olajire, Industrial Biochemistry, Shannon

Munster Technological University

Sophie Kelly, Biomedical Science, Doonbeg

Anna Rafferty, WiSTEM2D University Sponsor and Senior Director, Government Affairs Supply Chain, Technical Operation and Risk, Johnson & Johnson EMEA, said: “Reflecting on the remarkable growth of the WiSTEM2D programme in Ireland is truly inspiring. Since our launch in 2016, this initiative has grown to support nearly 600 students across seven universities, creating pathways for young women to pursue rewarding careers in STEM fields.”

“Our commitment to empowering women in these critical areas is not just a business priority; it’s a core value that drives our innovation and progress. By investing in their potential, we are not only shaping the future of health and technology but also fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce essential for tackling the challenges of tomorrow. Together, we are igniting a new generation of leaders who will redefine what’s possible in STEM, paving the way for a brighter, more equitable future for all.”

Jenna Bromell, WiSTEM2D University Lead for Limerick and Senior Engineer Process Excellence, Johnson & Johnson MedTech said: “Being part of the WiSTEM2D programme was a transformative experience. I received the award in 2017 as an undergraduate at the University of Limerick, and it inspired me to pursue a career in engineering. Now, I’m the programme lead for UL, and I am back to deliver the keynote speech at this year’s event which is a real full circle moment for me. I am proud to play a role in inspiring the next generation of future WiSTEM2D leaders.”

Each award recipient is set to embark on an inspiring journey, gaining access to a student award, industry mentorship, leadership training, career workshops, Johnson & Johnson site visits, and participation in WiSTEM2D events aimed at bolstering their future in STEM careers. Recipients of the WiSTEM2D Award were also presented with bespoke framed glass artwork crafted by Fermoy-based artist Suzanne O’Sullivan, to mark their achievements.

To learn more about Johnson & Johnson’s WiSTEM2D programme, click here.