€1.3m for free school books for Clare primary schools

Minister for Education Norma Foley has confirmed that €1,304,256 will be provided to primary school children in Clare through the free school books scheme.

As part of Budget 2023, Minister Foley announced over €50 million to provide free schoolbooks to primary school pupils within the free education scheme from September 2023.

This landmark scheme will provide free schoolbooks, workbooks and copybooks for all pupils attending primary and special schools in Clare.

Thereafter the grant should be used to eliminate costs of related classroom resources such as pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, colouring pencils and whiteboard markers.

Local Fianna Fáil TD, Cathal Crowe said: “I welcome today’s announcement that funding of €1,304,256 is being paid to schools across Clare providing primary school children with free books for the first time in the history of the state.

This ground-breaking, permanent measure is further evidence of Fianna Fail’s commitment to supporting access to education for all by enhancing the educational experience, not just in the classroom but reaching out into the family home. By providing free school books, workbooks and copy books, we will ease some of the financial burden facing families with the back-to- school costs.”