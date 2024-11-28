Edna O’Brien to feature in ‘Women on Walls’ at UCC

Eleven trailblazing women from, or with links to, the Munster region, have been selected as subjects of Accenture’s Women on Walls at University College Cork (UCC).

A group of pioneering women – visionaries and champions who have contributed to the betterment of society – will feature in a new portrait series at UCC including Clare born Edna O’Brien.

Following a public call for subject suggestions this year, UCC has announced the 11 women who will feature in the portrait series:

- Advertisement -

Brigid Carmody, Coordinator of Cork Traveller Women’s Network, a grass-roots community organisation that works for Traveller rights, leadership, culture and heritage.

Mary Crilly, feminist activist and founding member and CEO of the Sexual Violence Centre Cork.

Dr. Myra Cullinane, medical doctor, barrister and Senior Dublin District coroner who held the Stardust inquests.

Dr. Evelyn Grant, musician, broadcaster, educator, arts advocate, social entrepreneur and co-founder of the Cork Pops Orchestra.

Honora ‘Nano’ Nagle (1718-1784), pioneering educator, defender of the poor and founder of the Presentation Sisters religious order.

Dr. Naomi Masheti, psychologist, three-time UCC graduate and Programme Director of the Cork Migrant Centre.

Edna O’Brien (1930-2024), novelist, memoirist, playwright, poet and short-story writer.

Joanne O’Riordan, sports journalist, disability activist, motivational speaker and student of law

Dr. Patricia Sheahan, consultant palliative care physician and head of palliative care at University Hospital Kerry.

Caitríona Twomey, volunteer co-ordinator of Cork Penny Dinners, a charity that offers food and support to anyone in need.

Dola Twomey, therapist/activist at the Sexual Violence Centre Cork.

Accenture’s Women on Walls at UCC received more than 600 nominations through a public call which sought nominations of women leaders from, or with links to, the Munster region. The subjects were chosen by a selection panel of UCC staff and student leadership. When completed, the artworks will join the UCC Art Collection and will be exhibited in UCC’s historic Aula Maxima.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Professor John O’Halloran, President of UCC, said: “Following a powerful response to our public call for nominations, we are delighted to announce the eleven trailblazing women who will feature in Accenture’s Women on Walls at UCC, supported by Business to Arts. By commissioning portraits of these extraordinary pioneers, we aim to celebrate their contributions and make Ireland’s female leaders visible in a collection that will inspire generations to come.”

Dr. Michelle Cullen, Managing Director and Inclusion & Diversity Lead, Accenture in Ireland, added: “We were heartened by the public interest in the next chapter of Accenture’s Women on Walls, with so many inspiring women nominated in response to our open call. This illustrates that we, as a society, are keen to recognise generations of women whose stories have not always been told equally. It will be a privilege to showcase the achievements of these outstanding Munster women as part of this campaign.”

Louise O’Reilly, Chief Executive, Business to Arts, said: “Accenture’s Women on Walls at UCC is a prestigious commissioning opportunity for Irish-based artists to represent trailblazing women on the hallowed walls of the Aula Maxima in UCC. We are honoured to be part of this culturally significant endeavour and look forward to welcoming submissions through our open call and working with the selected artists on their commissions.”

The open call for artists will run until Thursday, 16th January 2025. Applications can be made via the Business to Arts website.

Qualifying artists are welcome to submit an application and concept proposal in response to the Commission Brief via Business to Arts before 5pm on Thursday, 16 January 2025. It is anticipated that the successful artists will be announced in spring 2025 and that the completed artworks will be unveiled in winter 2025. Further information and the detailed Commission Brief is available here: https://www.businesstoarts.ie/about-us/news