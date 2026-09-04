Future of Irish is Bright as Gaelcholáiste Reaches 100 Students

Clare’s only Irish-medium secondary school celebrates growing student body and outstanding academic success

THE future of Irish-medium education is looking bright in County Clare, with 100 students now proudly receiving their secondary education through Irish at Gaelcholáiste an Chláir in Ennis.

The milestone is a significant one for Clare’s only Irish-medium secondary school, which began in 1993 with just nine first-year students and has since developed a strong reputation for academic achievement, sporting and extracurricular opportunities and, above all, providing young people with the opportunity to become confident and fluent Irish speakers.

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Príomhoide James O’Shaughnessy said the milestone demonstrates that Irish is very much a living language among a new generation of young people in Clare.

“To see 100 young people together, learning, making friendships and achieving through Irish is something of which we are immensely proud.

“Gaelcholáiste an Chláir gives young people in Clare the opportunity to receive an excellent secondary education while also giving them something they will carry throughout their lives — confidence and fluency in our national language.”

Students at Gaelcholáiste an Chláir complete their education trí mheán na Gaeilge, with a broad curriculum available through Irish at Junior Cycle and Senior Cycle.

Subjects include History, Geography, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Technology, Art, Music, Home Economics and Business Studies, alongside the core curriculum, while students also have access to LCVP, ICT and SPHE.

“One misconception we are very keen to challenge is that choosing Irish-medium education somehow limits a student’s subject choices or opportunities,” said Príomhoide O’Shaughnessy.

“That simply isn’t the case. Our students can pursue the sciences, technology, business, humanities, music and art while being educated through Irish.”

The school’s teachers are native or highly proficient Irish speakers and fully qualified subject specialists, while students benefit from excellent educational and sporting facilities.

Academic achievement has become another hallmark of Gaelcholáiste an Chláir.

The Leaving Certificate Class of 2026 achieved exceptional results, with 90% of students securing more than 400 CAO points, continuing the school’s strong tradition of academic success.

Príomhoide O’Shaughnessy said the results reflect both the commitment of students and staff and the advantages of a close-knit educational environment.

“We have high expectations for our students, but we also know them individually. We want every young person who comes through our doors to discover their strengths and reach their potential.

“Success is not only about examination results. We want our students to leave us as confident, capable and independent young adults who are proud of their language and ready for the next stage of their lives.”

For students at Gaelcholáiste an Chláir, Irish is far more than a subject on the timetable.

It is the language they hear and use throughout the school day — in classrooms, among friends, on the sports field and through the cultural and extracurricular life of the school.

That daily immersion allows students to develop their Irish naturally while receiving a broad and ambitious secondary education.

From nine students in 1993 to 100 students today, the school has come a long way — but its purpose remains unchanged.

“We want parents throughout Clare to know that an outstanding education through Irish is available to their children right here in the county,” added Príomhoide O’Shaughnessy.

“Students do not have to choose between academic excellence and Irish-medium education.

At Gaelcholáiste an Chláir, they can have both.

“And when you see 100 young people together speaking Irish confidently, you realise that the future of our language in Clare is something we can all be very optimistic about.”

Tá todhchaí na Gaeilge beo anseo i gContae an Chláir.

Gaelcholáiste an Chláir — Oideachas den scoth trí Ghaeilge.

PHOTO CAPTION: Todhchaí na Gaeilge: The 100 students of Gaelcholáiste an Chláir, Clare’s only Irish-medium secondary school, pictured together as the school celebrates continued growth and academic success, with Príomhoide James O’Shaughnessy.