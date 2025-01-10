Information event for mature students/adult learners at UG

University of Galway’s Access Centre is hosting its annual information evening, this year focusing on the needs of mature students and adult learners who may be considering full-time or part-time studies.

The information evening will take place on Wednesday January 15th from 6.30pm-9pm in the Institute for Lifecourse and Society (ILAS Building), Upper Newcastle Road, University of Galway.

The in-person event is designed particularly for those aged 23 or over who want to find out more about study options at University of Galway.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss opportunities with current mature students and course experts to help them decide which options best suit their personal circumstances and professional development needs.

Kathleen Hartigan, Mature Student Officer at University of Galway’s Access Centre, said: “We have seen over the years that mature students bring an enthusiasm and a motivation to learn that enriches our campus community, and we are dedicated to providing them with the necessary information to help them choose the best educational option for their needs.”

Members of the Access Centre will be available to answer questions on pre-university courses in terms of Access/Foundation courses, and staff from Disability Support Services, who have expertise in supporting students who may have a long-term health condition (physical or mental), or a specific learning difficulty, will also be on hand to give guidance to prospective students.

The University’s Career Development Centre will provide information on exploring career pathways and how to plan education and a career journey.

Nuala McGuinn, Director at the Centre for Adult Learning and Professional Development, University of Galway, said: “We are seeing many technological advancements which are reshaping workforce development across industry. These changes are impacting how people learn, work, and build their skills. Whether you are looking for a short-term micro-credential or a flexible, part-time course – undergraduate or postgraduate – our staff are on hand to explore options with you.”

Registration for this event is essential. Please register here or via email.

Further information is available click here.