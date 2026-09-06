Late Minister Donogh O’Malley honoured in Sixmilebridge

Minister for Education and Youth Hildegarde Naughton has unveiled a plaque in Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, in memory of the visionary late former Minister for Education Donogh O’Malley on the 60th anniversary of his announcement of free post-primary education.

The unveiling formed part of a commemorative event held in the village as part of a programme of events marking the anniversary of the announcement of the landmark education reforms.

Minister Naughton reflected on the many and varied political achievements of Minister O’Malley, without whom, she said, Ireland would not today have one of Europe’s highest school completion rates and one of the highest number of university graduates. The then Minister O’Malley also introduced the free transport scheme which helped enable children and young people across the country to get to school.

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The determination with which Minister O’Malley worked to enhance equality of access to education left a legacy which continues to be reflected in the department’s work to advance and implement policies which help support all children and young people to access school and achieve to their full potential.

Minister Naughton said: “Ireland, indeed the world, has benefitted immeasurably over the past six decades from the landmark announcement of free post-primary education made by Donogh O’Malley as Minister for Education sixty years ago this week in September 1966.

“His policy announcement helped support significantly increased participation in higher and further education, much greater access to professional careers, a more highly education workforce and an overall much improved sense of expectation about what children in Ireland can go on to achieve.

“This was just one of the many visionary policy measures introduced by Minister O’Malley prior to his sudden and untimely death while in office in March 1968 which prompted widespread shock and grief. He left a legacy of leadership which transformed educational equality from an aspiration into reality. This commitment to ensuring inclusive education continues to be a driving force in my department.

“Today is a great testament to the work of Sixmilebridge Historical Society. The society’s dedication to preserving, sharing and promoting the history and heritage of the area has brought this commemoration to fruition and will help to ensure the significant legacy of Minister Donogh O’Malley will endure for generations to come.”