Limerick/Clare ETB takes to stage at annual education conference

Cora Foley Youth Officer at Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (ETB) was a featured speaker at this year’s Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) annual education conference in Cork City Hall. Ms. Foley spoke on a panel discussion about resilience and connection.

Also contributing to the conference was 6th year student Gráinne Scullane, from St Anne’s Community College, Killaloe, Limerick and Clare ETB, who featured on a panel about the future of ETB’s which covered topics such as demographic changes and reconfiguration, the Ukraine response, senior cycle reform and the school of the future.

Speakers were also joined by delegates from Limerick and Clare ETB at the conference. The theme for this year’s conference ‘The ETB of the Future’ explored key topics such as the role of AI and technology in education, the importance of inclusion and diversity, and what learners want for the class of 2033.

The event brought together over 300 representatives from across the sector and featured a line-up of over 40 speakers. Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Niall Collins TD opened the conference giving the official Ministerial conference address.

Commenting of the future of education, General Secretary of ETBI, Paddy Lavelle said: “As we reflect on 10 years of ETBs in Ireland, it’s time for us now to look to the future and focus on what lies ahead for our sector. Ireland is changing, and it’s important that we move to adapt with it. We need to plan ahead and give real thought to who our learners of the future are: what skills do they need; how do they need or want to be taught; and how can we ensure that we are delivering education to learners of all levels in Limerick and Clare and across the country that meets their needs, and the needs of their future employers?

“It will come as no surprise that we have heard throughout the conference of the potential for technology to revolutionise education – for both the teacher and the learner. However, it’s important that we also highlight other key considerations that will be vital in the future of education. As Ireland continues to become a more diverse and inclusive country, it is essential that we ensure that we have the infrastructure in place to support all learners – regardless of any disability, race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

“Limerick and Clare ETB and Education and Training Boards across Ireland are already providing multi-denominational, coeducational and equality-based education and training services, so are well placed to expand on this delivery and meet potential increased demand.

“The learners of the future are tech-savvy, culturally diverse, environmentally conscious, and adaptable. It is our responsibility now to ensure that the classroom of the future evolves to support them on their learning journey.”

The conference took place over two days, with a full line-up of keynote speakers and panel discussions. Some of the highlights from the agenda include inputs from:

Joanne O’Riordan, disability activist, writer and broadcaster;

John Lonergan, writer and former governor of Mountjoy Prison;

Anna Artemyeva, Head of Google for Education, UK & Ireland;

Niall Collins TD, Minister of State with responsibility for Skills and Further Education;

Bernie McNally, Secretary General of the Department of Education.

Further information on the conference is available here.