Marty launches ‘Simply Said’ with Limerick and Clare ETB

Broadcaster and Clare native Marty Morrissey officially launched the 34th issue of Simply Said, a collection of learner stories from Limerick and Clare ETB Co. Clare Core Skills, on Monday evening in Glór, Ennis.

Over 220 people attended this now annual event, many were authors who had their work published for the first time.

Marty having published his own book ‘It’s Marty’, spoke about how difficult it is to write and praised the efforts and hard work who contributed stories, poems and thoughts published in Simply Said this year. He mentioned a number of stories from Ireland, Albania and Ukraine which he read out for the audience. He spoke of the warm Irish welcome he experienced himself having come from New York to Co. Clare when he was eleven.

Lively entertainment was provided by two Ukrainian dance formats, modern and body popping. Máire Dempsey, Adult Literacy Organiser was MC for the evening, with Eimear McGarvey, Adult Educator thanking all involved at the end of the evening.

There was plenty of chat after the event and lots of photographs with Marty.

If any adult would like to learn more about reading, writing, numeracy, or digital skills, with venues in Ennis, Miltown Malbay, Lisdoonvarna, Shannon, Scarriff and Kilrush they can click here for more information.