New state-of-the-art school extension opened in Ennis

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board today marked the official opening of the multi-million euro new school extension at Ennis Community College/Gaelcholáiste an Chláir, in Ennis.

The opening was undertaken by Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD. The event was attended by the school’s students, staff and board of management; Cathaoirleach of Clare, Cllr Tony O’Brien; Chair of the ETB, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon; Chair of the School Board of Management, Cllr Ann Norton; ETB senior management; the project design team and the main contractor; as well as numerous elected representatives and representatives of the local community.

Speaking at today’s official opening, Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, said: “What a truly wonderful welcome from the school communities at Ennis Community College and Gaelcholáiste an Chláir. Thank you to the students who led me on a guided tour of this state of the art extension and to the very many students who spoke so proudly and passionately to me about their school and some of the exciting new facilities they’ve been enjoying including the PE Hall, the Science Lab, the Home Economics Room and the Library. This exciting new development is an endorsement of the school community at Ennis Community College and Gaelcholáiste an Chláir for their tireless commitment, passion and endeavour to educating the young people of Ennis and surrounding areas.”

Construction of the €12.5 million new stand-alone extension over 3 floors commenced in Autumn 2019 and the students moved into the new building in early 2022. The landmark building is located in the heart of Ennis Town Centre. Not alone does it provide a range of specialist and general teaching spaces necessary to cater for the increasing number of students, it has also delivered an external area at the rear of the school where the students can play and socialise in an open, safe and welcoming space. The design team, led by Thompson Architects, worked with the main contractor, Coolsivna Construction, to successfully manage the safety of all involved and deliver a high-quality project on completion.

Also speaking at today’s official opening, George O’Callaghan, Chief Executive, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, said: “This is a very important day for the school community of Ennis Community College/Gaelcholáiste an Chláir. Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board is delighted to see the culmination of significant planning and design come to fruition today. The new facilities are providing excellent, much-needed learning spaces and making a big contribution to the entire school community and the town of Ennis.”

The state-of-the-art new development sees the addition of 4,500 square metres of teaching accommodation. As well as a significant number of new classrooms, the project also includes a new Science Lab, Home Economics room, Art room, Library and General Purpose Hall. Additionally, a full-size PE Hall, fitness suite and changing facilities have been delivered as part of the project.

During his speech at today’s opening, Brian O’Donoghue, Principal, said: “The diversity of a community is its strength. It is our strength as a school and, through the work of a fiercely dedicated and committed staff, we contribute to the development of confident learners and confident young adults. Minister, we are deeply grateful to you, your Department, and the ETB for the investment not only in this project but also in our current and future students.”