Over 1,150 take part in the inaugural TUS Research Week

Over 1,150 people participated in the inaugural TUS Research Week, which took place recently across the Technological University of the Shannon campuses and beyond.

A combination of 31 in-person and online events were hosted by TUS research staff, external partners and stakeholders, including a special guest lecture delivered by the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform and President of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, and facilitated by the Faculty of Business and Hospitality.

Further events included the ‘RUN – EU: Science Meets Regions – Circular Economy Forum Series’ and the ‘Launch of Digi Manufacturing 2.0’ in Irish Manufacturing Research, Mullingar, The Irish Bioeconomy Foundation, Fulbright Scholarship Programme, CoARA (the EU agreement on reforming research assessment), IReL (the consortium of Irish research libraries), The Annual Irish Polymer Conference and the Orchestra International Consortium.

According to Vice President for Research Development and Innovation at TUS, Dr Liam Brown, “The purpose of TUS Research Week is to create an engaging platform, where a huge range of innovative projects and initiatives from multiple domains including Technology, Engineering, Business, Art and Science are showcased to the wider student body, industry and beyond. This nurtures a culture of collaboration, in addition to stimulating creativity, creating real-world impacts and fostering economic development regionally, nationally and internationally. The week long event was also an opportunity for the research community across multiple TUS campuses to come together, share ideas and become familiar with each other’s work.”

TUS Research Week culminated with a series of quick-fire postgraduate research presentations, where the range of innovative projects and initiatives from areas such as Science, Health, Creative Arts, Social Science, Engineering, Business, Hospitality and Technology were featured. In total 160 posters were submitted for review, with the award for Best Overall Poster presented to Eyman Hadi Mana, a 3rd Year Polymer Engineering PhD student, for his submission titled ‘Computer Vision System: Measuring Displacement and the Bending Angle of Ionic Poylmer-Metal Composites’.

For further information on Research at TUS click here.