Parteen National School playground gets new lease on life

In an inspiring show of community spirit, the parents of Parteen National School have come together to rejuvenate the school’s beloved playground, a space that has brought joy to local children since it was first installed in 2016.

Thanks to their dedication, the children of Parteen National School are once again enjoying their favourite swings, slides, and play areas—now more vibrant and inviting than ever.

The playground, originally funded by the school’s parent body nearly a decade ago, has long been a cherished part of school life, with features like the big yellow bus, storytime chair, and kitchen area becoming highlights of the children’s daily routines. But after years of exposure to the elements, wear and tear began to show, and a recent risk assessment led the Board of Management to make the difficult decision to temporarily close the playground for safety reasons.

- Advertisement -

That’s when the parents of Parteen National School stepped in to make a difference. When Principal Miriam Smyth put out a call for help, the response was overwhelming. Parents, many armed with tools, paintbrushes, and professional skills, rallied around to restore the playground, logging an incredible 300 volunteer hours. Parents arrived day after day, sanding and repainting every piece of wood, replacing worn-out sections, and ensuring that all areas met the highest safety standards.

The project was further supported by a generous sponsorship from Parteen’s local Co-Op Superstore, who donated the majority of the paint needed to bring the playground back to life. The schoolyard became a hub of activity as parents with trades worked alongside others to repair and rejuvenate the much-loved space. Every day, excited children peeked through the railings, watching as their playground was transformed.

The grand reopening took place after the midterm break, and the children’s excitement was palpable as they explored the refreshed playground. Teachers and students alike celebrated the new and improved space, which exceeded all expectations.

Principal Smyth expressed her gratitude to the entire parent body for their remarkable effort, saying, “This playground revitalization truly highlights the strength of our school community. It’s a wonderful reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together. The joy on the children’s faces today is a testament to the love and effort our parents poured into this project.”

The playground’s transformation has not only brought new life to the school grounds but has also reinforced the powerful role that parental involvement plays in creating a vibrant, supportive school environment. Thanks to the dedication and hard work of the Parteen National School parents, this playground will continue to be a joyful place for students to play, learn, and create memories for years to come.

Parteen National School are now accepting applications for enrolment – visit www.parteenschool.ie to apply online. Closing date for applications – 31st January 2025