TUS welcomes new students from 44 countries

The mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Councillor Francis Foley, joined with the President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane in welcoming international students from 44 different nations to the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) and their host home counties of Limerick and Tipperary.

At the orientation event held in Thomond Park Limerick’s first citizen wished the students every success on their “personal and academic journeys in TUS”.

“It should be no surprise that you chose TUS for your studies. It is right at the heart of Limerick’s thriving Education excellence. The context for industry, business and our careers is increasingly global. It is a great endorsement of Limerick and this region to have so many international students. TUS’s academic partners overseas know that this is a place rich in opportunity for personal and career development.”

Professor Cunnane welcomed the international students on behalf of the technological university that spans six campuses and four counties in the mid west and midlands.

“We are delighted this year to welcome learners from every continent of the globe to join the growing community of international learners from more than 110 nationalities already studying here at TUS. We believe in the benefits of an Internationalised campus and appreciate the great intellectual and cultural gifts that you bring to TUS.”

Vice President for International, TUS, Donnacha McNamara, congratulated the students on making the decision to study abroad. He encouraged them to continue to challenge themselves by getting out of their comfort zones and trying new things and to make lifelong friends.

The students attending the annual TUS orientation day this year came from Austria, Bolivia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, China, Colombia, Chile, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Honduras, Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, India, Italy, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Rwanda, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Turkey, UAE, Uganda, Ukraine, USA and Zimbabwe.

As well as receiving a welcome to the mid west the students also took part in a scavenger hunt around Limerick to help discover what the city has to offer and ended the day with a pizza party in the city centre.