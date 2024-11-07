University of Galway to host postgraduate open evening

University of Galway is inviting prospective postgraduate students to its open evening to learn more about their options for further study.

The event is also hosted on campus to allow would-be postgrads to avail of the opportunity to meet with academics and professional services to get an insight into life at the University.

The ‘Find Your Masters’ event takes place on Tuesday November 12, 2024 from 4-6pm in the Bailey Allen Hall, Áras na Mac Léinn.

Caroline Duggan, Head of Undergraduate and Postgraduate Recruitment, University of Galway, said: “Our postgraduate open evening is key for those who want to broaden their skill-sets, increase their specialist knowledge, future proof their career, build their professional network, and ultimately improve their career prospects. Almost half of the people applying to our postgraduate courses are not recent graduates, they are returning to study or upskilling for their current job.

“The value of a postgraduate qualification is proven in terms of future proofing your career, improving employability and career progression, increasing lifetime earnings, and many of our courses also offer opportunities for placement and internships.”

University of Galway offers more than 200 postgraduate courses across a range of subjects including Humanities, Business, Law, Engineering, Science and Computer Science, Nursing, and Medicine and Health Sciences.

The open evening is an informal networking event. It is a showcase of the suite of full-time and part-time postgraduate programmes available, including taught and research masters, as well as doctoral research options. Flexible, online, and blended learning options are also on offer.

Academic staff will be available to meet prospective students to discuss study opportunities, entry requirements and career paths and postgraduate support staff will be on hand to discuss applications, admissions, scholarships and fees.

As part of University of Galway’s strategic focus on recognising excellence and success, EU students with first class honours in their undergraduate degree are eligible to apply for a €1,500 scholarship towards their taught master’s degree at the University. Visitors to the event can find out more about this and other scholarship schemes, fees, funding, and careers.

Booking in advance is recommended and is available here…

