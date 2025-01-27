Clare airfield used for Coast Guard humanitarian mission

The Irish Coast Guard has airlifted an alternative power supply and fuel to Inismaan in the Aran Islands as Uisce Éireann works to restore the water supply there.

The utility has been working to reconnect homes and businesses across Ireland including island communities following the destruction caused by Storm Éowyn last week.

This morning, the Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118, undertook the humanitarian operation. The crew first flew to Connemara Airport in Inverin, Galway and airlifted an Uisce Éireann engineer to Inismaan.

Rescue 118 then travelled to Spanish Point/Miltown Malbay Airfield in Co Clare from where they operated two further flights to Inismaan. The first Helicopter External Sling Load Operations (HESLO) flight airlifted a generator to the island and later a fuel to operate the power supply.

The equipment is being supplied by Thurles-based Cantwell Electrical Engineering who are working on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

The effort was supported on the ground by Irish Coast Guard staff; the Doolin unit of the volunteer service as well as personnel from Cantwell.

