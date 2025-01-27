Council co-ordinates Storm Éowyn community response hubs 

Clare County Council is coordinating a local level response to the needs of people who have been significantly impacted by Storm Éowyn.

A Storm Éowyn Community Helpline has been set up at Áras Contae an Chláir with five Community Response Hubs established in affected locations across the county from tomorrow morning.

The helpline, 065 6846386, will be active from 8am to 8pm to provide advice and direction to supports available for the duration of the humanitarian response.

- Advertisement -

The five Community Hubs will be located in Ennistymon, Kilrush, Flagmount, Tulla and Doolin/Lisdoonvarna from Tuesday January 28, 2025, providing people with facilities for personal hygiene and power sources. These hubs will also be a source of information and supports as required, with Clare County Council having a staff presence at each of the locations between 10am and 4pm, including weekends.

Community Hub Details:

North Clare: Community Centre Ennistymon, V95X8XC. Open 7am to 10pm

West Clare: Kilrush Golf Club, V15W025. Open from 10am to 4pm –

East Clare: Loughraney Community Centre (Flagmount/Killanena) V94YW70. Open from 10am to 4pm

East Clare: Cnoc na Gaoithe, Tulla V95 Y5N5. Open from 10am to 4pm .

North Clare: Doolin Hotel V95DE2X Tuesday January 28 to Thursday January 30 (Inclusive) Open all day and Imperial Hotel V95HF5X Friday January 31 to Tuesday February 4 (Inclusive) Open all day.

Other satellite centres are being provided through local Community Centres with further satellite centres being considered for other communities. Meanwhile power points and information will be provided at Cross Digital Hub – V95DXP2 from 10am to 4pm.

Currently there are 13,900 households, farms and businesses without power in the county, with the ESB expecting this number to reduce to 10,000 by this evening, with additional premises being reconnected daily. Estimate restorations times continue to be updated on PowerCheck.ie.

Telecommunications and water supplies are also significantly affected in some areas. In most cases, this is a knock-on-effect of power outages, with assessments continuing. Uisce Éireann are also working on restoring water supplies across the county and in the meantime are bringing water supplies to affected communities.

Water:

By 12 noon tomorrow, Tuesday January 28, a temporary water supply will be provided by Uisce Éireann at the following locations:

Ballyvaughan Church Carpark

Fanore O’Donovan’s Pub

Doolin McGann’s Pub

Lisdoonvarna The Pavilion

Miltown Malbay GAA Pitch

Lahinch Beach Carpark

Ennistymon Water Bottle Refill Station

Flagmount O’Meara’s Shop

Killaloe GAA Pitch

Cratloe Woodcross Pub

See www.water.ie for details.

Interim Chief Executive Dr Carmel Kirby has paid tribute to the community response during and after the storm.

“There has been a huge response from community groups and businesses across the county, and this support is invaluable during these unprecedented weather events. As the lead authority for the Local Coordination Group, Clare County Council has been working closely since before Storm Éowyn with the ESB, Úisce Éireann, the HSE, An Garda Síochana and other relevant bodies to coordinate available supports and assistance. Drawing on shared information from all these bodies, Clare County Council has identified the areas in greatest need and established hubs for these locations and will also consider smaller satellite locations as required.”

Meanwhile, people are asked to check in on vulnerable neighbours to ensure they are safe and have access to essential services, including the Storm Éowyn Community Helpline.

The Clare Community Response Hubs will also be there to assist, providing people with basic needs such as water, phone charging facilities, broadband, showers and information on how to source a hot meal or other requirements.

Please note that the Clare County Council Emergency phone number remains open after 8pm on (087) 2599568.