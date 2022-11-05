Elderly man dies after being struck by car in East Clare

Update

9.30pm – An elderly man has died after he was struck by a car in the East Clare this evening.

The main R352 Scarriff to Portumna road is closed at Mountshannon following the incident which occurred on the main street in the village. The man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.

National Ambulance Service paramedics, Gardaí and Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Scarriff station responded to the incident at around 7.45pm.

It’s understood that locals and passersby attempted to resuscitate the gravely injured man while they waited for emergency services to arrived.

The main road through the village has been closed and is not expected to reopen until the scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Investigators.

Gardaí in Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the R352 between 7:30pm and 8:00pm today, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

