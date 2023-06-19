Elderly woman dies after road traffic collision

An elderly woman has died following a road traffic collision in West Clare last night.

The incident occurred at Ballinagun West on the R483 Cooraclare to Cree road at around 9.20pm.

Significant damage was caused to the vehicle after it collided with a ditch. It’s understood the victim, a woman in her 70s, was a rear seat passenger in the car.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Kilrush and Kilkee stations responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí.

Efforts to resuscitate the woman were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was later removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

The R483 remains closed this morning pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Kilrush are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

A spokesperson said: “Any road users who were travelling in the area of Ballinagun and Cree, Co. Clare yesterday evening between 8.45pm and 9.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.