Elderly woman dies after West Clare road collision

An elderly woman has died following a road traffic collision near Kilrush in West Clare this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the two-car crash on the R473 at Kilcarroll at around 2.00pm.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Kilrush station attended the incident. The HSE’s Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was also tasked to the incident. The helicopter was just about to land at the scene when it was stood down.

Gardaí have confirmed that the driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick. No other injuries have been reported.

The road remains closed pending completion of a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”