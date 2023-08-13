Emergency services respond to M18 collision

A motorist had a lucky escape early this morning following a single-vehicle collision on the M18 motorway in Co Clare.

The collision occurred shortly after 7.30am on the northbound carriageway of the M18 between junction 15 Crusheen and junction 16 Gort.

It’s understood the driver lost control of their vehicle before colliding with an embankment on one side of the motorway and careering across the lanes and into the central crash barrier.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident along with units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station and additional resources from Galway Fire and Rescue Service based in Gort.

The driver was assessed at the scene but didn’t require hospitalisation.

Gardaí will investigate the circumstances of the incident.