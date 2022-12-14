Fire service tackles oil tank blaze in Ennis

Two homes were evacuated this evening after a fire broke out in an oil tank at the rear of one of the properties.

The alarm was raised shortly before 6.00pm when the Munster Regional Control Centre (Fire) in Limerick received an emergency call reporting an oil tank fire at the back of a house at Dromard off Drumcliffe road in Ennis.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident along with local Gardaí. By the time fire crews arrived, the fire had ignited the oil tank of the adjoining property before spreading to two sheds.

- Advertisement -

The occupants of both houses were evacuated as a precaution however the fire did not spread to the main buildings and, it’s understood, no damage was caused to either home.

The oil tanks were destroyed while both sheds were also damaged.

No one was injured in the incident while the cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.