Flight diverts to Shannon after passenger falls ill

A member of the United States military is recovering in a Limerick hospital after he suffered a seizure on a flight that diverted to Shannon Airport this morning.

The crew of the transatlantic passenger jet declared a medical emergency at around 12.30am today. The Atlas Air Boeing 747-400 jet was travelling from a U.S. military air base at Ramstein in Germany to Baltimore in the United States at the time.

There were 271 passengers and crew on board the flight which is understood to have been transporting U.S. military personnel.

The flight, using the callsign Giant 8119, was about 300 kilometres northwest of Shannon Airport and had been in contact with air traffic controllers at the Irish Aviation Authority’s North Atlantic Communications Centre at Ballygirreen in Co Clare.

The crew advised controllers that they were declaring a medical emergency and wished to divert to Shannon. It’s understood the man in his 20s had be restrained by colleagues after he suffered a seizure on board.

The HSE’s National Ambulance Service was alerted and requested to mobilise resources to the airport.

The flight crew also requested permission to jettison aviation fuel over the Atlantic to ensure they touched down in Shannon within safe landing weight limits. Shannon Airport’s Fire and Rescue Service also placed on standby as a result, in accordance with procedures for aircraft that have dumped aviation fuel.

Another inbound aircraft, due to arrive in Shannon around the same time was placed in a holding pattern for a short time to facilitate the inbound emergency flight.

The flight landed safely at 1.10am and was followed along the runway and accompanied to the terminal by airport fire crews.

The passenger was assessed at the airport by ambulance paramedics before being transported to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for treatment. It’s understood he was accompanied by a colleague.

The flight resumed its journey shortly after 4.00am.

Atlas Air is a U.S. based cargo and passenger charter airline that also provides transport services to the United States military.