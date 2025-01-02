Flight diverts to Shannon Airport with sick passenger

A US-bound flight diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon after the crew declared a medical emergency over the North Atlantic.

British Airways flight BA-177 had taken off from London’s Heathrow at around 1.15pm enroute to New York’s JFK airport.

About two hours later, while the flight jet was about 1000 kilometre northwest of Shannon, the crew turned around and requested clearance to divert to Shannon. The crew advised air traffic controllers that they had a passenger on board who required medical attention.

- Advertisement -

Authorities at Shannon Airport were advised of the incoming aircraft while the National Ambulance Service was also contacted and requested to mobilise resources to meet the flight.

Shannon Airport’s Fire and Rescue Service was also alerted and placed on local standby but did not need to be mobilised.

The flight landed safely at 6.50pm and taxied to the terminal where ambulance paramedics were standing by to board the aircraft.

The passenger was assessed at the airport before being removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The flight is expected to resume its journey later this evening.