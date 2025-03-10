Flight from Shannon diverts to Portugal with ill passenger

An early morning holiday flight from Shannon to the Canary Islands was forced to divert to an airport in Portugal after a passenger fell ill.

Flight FR-8170 departed Shannon shortly after 6.00am today destined for the Spanish island of Gran Canaria.

About two hours into their journey, the crew diverted to Lisbon in Portugal where the flight landed at around 8.00am. The aircraft was met on arrival by medical personnel and a passenger removed to hospital for treatment.

- Advertisement -

The flight resumed its journey to Gran Canaria shortly after 10.00am landing at its final destination shortly after midday.

A spokesperson for Ryanair confirmed: “This flight from Shannon to Gran Canaria diverted to Lisbon after a passenger became ill onboard. The aircraft was met by medics upon arrival and this passenger was offloaded and transported to a nearby hospital. This flight continued to Gran Canaria that same morning.”

Meanwhile, the return leg, flight FR-8171 is expected to operate several hours behind schedule as a result. The flight left Gran Canaria at 1.20pm and is due in Shannon at around 5.00pm.