Gardaí investigate fatal road collision in West Clare

A man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in West Clare earlier today.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occuured in Kilmurry McMahon, Kilrush.

The collision, involving a car, was reported earlier this Sunday morning. A man, aged in his 30s, the driver of the car was fatally injured. It’s understood the vehicle left the road.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination.

The road remains closed while a technical examination is being carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 3am and 7am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”