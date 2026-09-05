Gardaí investigate fatal road incident in East Clare

A teenager has died following a road traffic incident in South East Clare late last night.

Shortly after 11pm, emergency services alerted Gardaí after an e-bike rider, a male in his mid-teens, was found unresponsive by the roadside on the L3050 at Cottage Cross near Clonlara.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second vehicle involved in the incident failed to remain at the scene.

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Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident along with units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Killaloe station and crews from Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service.

The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are currently in place. The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Road users who were in the Clonlara area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Henry Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.