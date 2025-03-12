Gardaí renew appeal for information following arson attack

Update: Gardaí have issued an appeal for information about an arson attacked that occurred in the early hours of last Saturday morning in the Cloughleigh area if Ennis.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Catriona Holohan outlined further details of the previously reported incident.

“In the early hours of Saturday morning, 8 March Gardaí in Ennis responded to an arson call on Pearse Avenue in Cloughleigh. Gardaí believe two men arrived at the scene and set fire to a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a home. A second car ignited and the fire quickly spread to the home. The residents were treated at the scene by ambulance services.”

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone that observed two men in Cloughleigh before 4am last Saturday morning to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100. If anyone has any information they can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” Sgt Holohan said.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí responded to an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred in the early hours of Saturday 8th March 2025, at a residential location in Ennis, Co. Clare.”

“No injuries were reported at the time. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.