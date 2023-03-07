Gardaí seek witnesses to fatal collision in West Clare

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses after an elderly woman was fatally injured in a road traffic collision in West Clare this afternoon.

The crash, which involved a car and JCB, occurred at around 4.00pm on the R487 Kilkee to Kilbaha road between Moyarta and Bella Cross.

Garda, National Ambulance Service paramedics and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Kilkee station responded to the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle is understood to have escaped injury.

The road will remain closed overnight to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators early tomorrow. Local diversions have been put in place in the meantime.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R487 between 3:45pm and 4:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the spokesperson said.