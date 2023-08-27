Man airlifted to hospital after cliff fall in West Clare

Man Airlifted To Hospital After West Clare Cliff Fall

- Advertisement -

A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was injured in a fall from a cliff in West Clare this evening.

The accident occurred at around 7.30pm at the Bridges of Ross on the Loop Head Peninsula.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry mounted a search and rescue operation once they were informed of the incident.

The Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard; National Ambulance Service and Shannon based search and rescue helicopter were all tasked to the scene.

It’s understood the man in his 40s, believed to be a Polish national, had been walking along the cliffs at the popular attraction with another person when he lost his footing. It’s thought the man may have fallen up to 8 metres (26 feet) onto solid ground below.

Coast Guard volunteers from Kilkee arrived at the scene and quickly located the injured man.

On arrival at the scene, Rescue 115’s winchman/paramedic was lowered to the ground and assessed the man. With assistance from Coast Guard personnel, the injured man was prepared for medical evacuation. He was placed in a stretcher and winched on board the helicopter.

The casualty was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. It’s understood his injuries are not life-threatening.