Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Limerick

A man has been arrested following a fatal road traffic collision in Limerick in which a pedestrian was killed and the driver failed to remain at the scene.

The scene of the hit-and-run incident on the Ennis Road close to the John F Kennedy School, remains sealed off this evening. Emergency services were alerted and responded to the scene shortly before 2pm today.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and units of Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene. The male pedestrian in his 50s was fatally injured as a result of the collision.

The Ennis Road is currently closed pending an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

The car believed to have been involved in the collision, a maroon-coloured Ford Focus registration 141C3717, failed to remain at the scene. The car was however recovered later.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested in relation to this incident. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda station in the Southern Region.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with any information on the movements of the Ford Focus around the time of the incident is asked to contact Gardaí.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with any information, is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Investigations are ongoing.