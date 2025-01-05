Man discovered dead on roadway in Sixmilebridge

A man has died after he was found in an unresponsive state on a roadway in Co Clare late last night.

The man in his 60s is believed to have been making his way home after socialising earlier in Sixmilebridge earlier. The man was found on Rossmanagher Road only a short distance from his home and not far from the village.

The man, who is not originally from the area, had been living in Sixmilebridge for many years. He is understood to be a farmer and very active in agricultural circles in the area. He has been named locally as Pat O’Gorman.

He is believed to have been walking home from an evening socialising in a local pub in Sixmilebridge. One of the possibilities Gardaí are understood to be considering is that the man may have suffered a medical episode and collapsed.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the scene late last night. Paramedics spent some time trying to resuscitate the man however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Gardai spokesperson said: “Gardaí and Emergency services were alerted to a man, aged in his 60s unresponsive at Rossmanagher Road, Sixmilebridge, Clare in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 5th January, 2025. The man died at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí are investigating the death and will prepare a file for the Coroner in due course.

It’s understood that Gardaí are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.

Local councillor John Crowe, who knew the man well said: “I would like to send my condolences to the family of Pat O Gorman. I knew him very well. He was a real genuine, hard-working man. The whole village is in shock about his sudden passing.”